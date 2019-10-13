Bob Dylan’s Nashville Years Get the Boot

The latest installment (Vol. 15) of the Bob Dylan Bootleg Series comes out Nov. 1, and focuses on the years 1967-1969, a period which found Dylan recording in Nashville and stripping down his sound and lyrics after several anthemic rock-oriented albums.

The three-disc collection begins with a disc of outtakes and alternate versions from the recording sessions for the albums John Wesley Harding and Nashville Skyline. The bulk of the other two discs consists of loose recording sessions with Johnny Cash, live tracks recorded with Cash at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium for Cash’s short-lived TV show, and a handful of songs recorded with Earl Scruggs and his sons. In all, a total of 47 of the recordings on Travelin’ Thru are previously unreleased.