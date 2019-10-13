Jennifer_Hudson

Aretha Biopic Arrives in Atlanta

Prior to her death in August 2018, Aretha Franklin personally selected Jennifer Hudson (pictured) to portray her in the biopic based on her life. Now that film, titled Respect, is about to begin production in Atlanta. Hudson, who also stars in the upcoming film adaptation of Cats (out Dec. 20), recently stepped down from her job as a coach on the UK version of The Voice to give more focus to film roles. No other cast members are known as yet, but SJW stage director Liesl Tommy will be making her feature film debut with it, and Nashville creator Callie Khouri, who wrote Thelma & Louise, penned the screenplay.

