Elbow to Unleash Giants of All Sizes

Ever-purposeful Englishmen Elbow will release their “sonically unabashed” (as singer/songwriter Guy Garvey puts it) eighth studio album, Giants of All Sizes, on Oct. 11 via Polydor/Verve Label Group.

Recorded in locales including Hamburg, Vancouver, Brixton, Salford and various band members’ home studios in Manchester, it’s an album that Garvey describes as “an angry, old blue lament which finds its salvation in family, friends, the band and new life.”

The album’s seven-minute opening track, “Dexter & Sinister,” featuring Jesca Hoop, has already been released on a single-sided 10-inch.

