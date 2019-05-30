Ride Disregard Safety Concerns

This is Not a Safe Place, a new album from melodic Oxford, England psych/shoegaze quartet Ride, will be released on August 16, courtesy of Wichita Recordings.

Like 2017’s return to form, Weather Diaries, this new LP was produced by London-based electro-house DJ Erol Alkan, which may at first glance seem like an odd paring, but track down the first single from This is Not a Safe Place, the sublime “Future Love,” to erase any doubts. Ride’s longtime mixer Alan Moulder once again did the honors in that department.

Ride gave an absolutely tremendous performance at Terminal West four years ago, and two days later played Shaky Knees, to date their last show in Atlanta. But rejoice! They’ll be back at the Variety Playhouse on Sept. 29!