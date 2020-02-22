Lilly Hiatt Proves Her Point

New West Records recently announced the March 27 release of Lilly Hiatt’s Walking Proof, the follow-up to her critically successful 2017 album Trinity Lane.

A music video for brand-new track “Brightest Star” accompanied the album announcement. It allows both sides of Hiatt – the Rickenbacker-slinging jangle rocker and the astute, country-influenced songwriter – to shine on a track that encourages listeners to kick self-doubt’s ugly, ol’ butt. Its upbeat message stands in contrast to several songs off Trinity Lane, an album inspired by Hiatt’s struggles with sobriety, a breakup and her mother’s suicide.

Another album track, “Some Kind of Drug,” teams Hiatt with her famous father: fellow singer-songwriter John Hiatt. Additional special guests include fellow Americana luminaries Amanda Shires, Luke Schneider and Drivin’ N Cryin’ collaborator Aaron Lee Tasjan.

Best of all, Hiatt’s first round of tour dates in support of Walking Proof begins in Atlanta. She’s appearing April 2nd at Vinyl.

Photo by Danny McClister.