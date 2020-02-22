Lillly_Hiatt_Danny_McClister

Lilly Hiatt Proves Her Point

New West Records recently announced the March 27 release of Lilly Hiatt’s Walking Proof, the follow-up to her critically successful 2017 album Trinity Lane.

A music video for brand-new track “Brightest Star” accompanied the album announcement. It allows both sides of Hiatt – the Rickenbacker-slinging jangle rocker and the astute, country-influenced songwriter – to shine on a track that encourages listeners to kick self-doubt’s ugly, ol’ butt. Its upbeat message stands in contrast to several songs off Trinity Lane, an album inspired by Hiatt’s struggles with sobriety, a breakup and her mother’s suicide.

Another album track, “Some Kind of Drug,” teams Hiatt with her famous father: fellow singer-songwriter John Hiatt. Additional special guests include fellow Americana luminaries Amanda Shires, Luke Schneider and Drivin’ N Cryin’ collaborator Aaron Lee Tasjan.

Best of all, Hiatt’s first round of tour dates in support of Walking Proof begins in Atlanta. She’s appearing April 2nd at Vinyl.

Photo by Danny McClister.

Categories
News Leak
Tagged
NashvilleNew West RecordsSinger-Songwriter

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Reviews

Latest Articles

Wrestling Drama Heels Digs In to Atlanta

Wrestling Drama Heels Digs In to Atlanta

Call Sheet
  • 22 Feb
  • 0
Lilly Hiatt Proves Her Point

Lilly Hiatt Proves Her Point

News Leak
  • 22 Feb
  • 0
Brahms: The Boy II

Brahms: The Boy II

Movie Reviews
  • 21 Feb
  • 0
Country Westerns

Country Westerns

Feature Stories
  • 20 Feb
  • 0
Ordinary Love

Ordinary Love

Movie Reviews
  • 20 Feb
  • 0
The Lodge

The Lodge

Movie Reviews
  • 19 Feb
  • 0
Back to Top