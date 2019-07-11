Gringo_Star_Solomon_Mills

Gringo Star Fire Off a Live Album

Few bands from anywhere have adjusted to lineup changes and survived nonstop touring as gracefully as Gringo Star. In fact, brothers and band co-founders Nick and Peter Furgiuele’s work with an always-solid revolving cast and their connection with audiences near and far have elevated their talents as songwriters and live performers.

Over a decade of creative growth can be heard on new live album Controlled Burn (Live in Atlanta). Recorded before a home crowd at the EARL in September 2018, the 14-song collection spans the group’s catalog of catchy soul, garage rock and psychedelia-inspired tunes.

Personal favorite “Shadows,” from 2011’s Thank Yer Lucky Stars, made the set list, as did early career pace-setter “Black Night” (from 2008’s All Y’all). Older material fits in with the swirling, upbeat “Mister Mystery” and the chilling “Midnight til Dawn” – both from 2018’s Back to the City.

The album, available July 12 on vinyl, CD and cassette via Baby Robot Records, captures the brothers’ winning game plan: sticking with what works while still challenging themselves to always write fresh, challenging material.

After an East Coast/Midwest tour throughout July, they’ll be back in Atlanta at 529 on August 2, and Athens’ Caledonia Lounge the following night.

Photo by Solomon Mills.

