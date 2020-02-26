Allman Brothers Band Gets Career-Spanning Box

An extensive, career-spanning box set is on the way to tie in with the 50th anniversary of the founding of The Allman Brothers Band.

Available as a 10-LP vinyl box, 5-CD set and digitally, Trouble No More: 50th Anniversary Collection assembles a half century of tracks culled from every studio album the band released (even those dreadful Arista ones!), along with many live recordings and seven previously unreleased cuts, including their original 1969 demo of Muddy Waters’ “Trouble No More,” which kicks off the collection. Proceeding chronologically from there, it winds its way amid the band’s ups and downs and rebirths and lineup shifts, closing with a live version of “Trouble No More” from the band’s final concert, at New York’s Beacon Theatre in October 2014.

Both physical editions – out Feb. 28 – will come with a booklet featuring a history of the band and its lineup’s 13 incarnations, along with various unreleased photos. As for the recordings, they’ve all been newly mastered by Jason NeSmith at Chase Park Transduction in Athens, Georgia.

Many of the group’s surviving members – including Jaimoe, Warren Haynes, Derek Trucks, Chuck Leavell, Oteil Burbridge and Marc Quiniones – will assemble for a show at Madison Square Garden on March 10, performing the ABB’s music in what is being touted as a one-time-only deal.