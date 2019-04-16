Hope_For_Agoldensummer

Hope For Agoldensummer Put On Their Happy Face

Sisters Page and Claire Campbell, known collectively as Athens-based musical duo Hope For Agoldensummer, landed a pretty sweet gig through the recent influx of true crime documentaries and podcasts. The pair recorded a moody, folksy soundtrack for new podcast Happy Face.

The HowStuffWorks-produced podcast tells the story of convicted serial killer Keith Hunter Jepson, a.k.a. the Happy Face Killer, from the perspective of his daughter, Melissa Moore. Her involvement in the 12-episode series offers an interesting first-person spin on the type of real-life horror story that inspires Netflix binge sessions and seasons of the Serial podcast.

As for the soundtrack, it’s a 23-track collection featuring the haunting harmonies and droning folk arrangements suitable for such a chilling tale set in the Pacific Northwest. What’s really spooky, and twistedly fitting for such a podcast, is Claire’s use of a musical saw!

For us true crime junkies, it’s a worthwhile listen, sweetened by the inclusion of talented, Georgia-based musicians.

Categories
Support Our Troops
Tagged
AthensFolk MusicGeorgia

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Reviews

Latest Articles

Hope For Agoldensummer Put On Their Happy Face

Hope For Agoldensummer Put On Their Happy Face

Support Our Troops
  • 16 Apr
  • 0
Nots Embrace the Power of 3

Nots Embrace the Power of 3

News Leak
  • 16 Apr
  • 0
Missing Link

Missing Link

Movie Reviews
  • 15 Apr
  • 1
Sub Pop Signs Omni; Single Out Now

Sub Pop Signs Omni; Single Out Now

Support Our Troops
  • 12 Apr
  • 0
State of Georgia, Public Records Division

State of Georgia, Public Records Division

Support Our Troops
  • 12 Apr
  • 0
Master Z: Ip Man Legacy

Master Z: Ip Man Legacy

Movie Reviews
  • 11 Apr
  • 0
Back to Top