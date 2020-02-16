Corsican

In Matters of Love, The Corsican is a Believer

Deerhunter bassist Josh McKay’s alter-ego The Corsican sent everyone a Valentine (like it’s third grade or something) via a holiday 7-inch issued by Chunklet Industries.

A-Side “Fever Believer” is anxious, unpredictable bedroom pop made with a clear appreciation for ’60s and ’70s outsiders as well as the no and new wave. Love is way less flowery than many of today’s pop artists portray, so this herky-jerky selection’s a great choice as a brutally honest yet tenderly stated Valentine’s song.

Flipside “Love at First Sight” fast-forwards to the indie-pop days when simplistic love stories meant more than toying around with a Moog. It’s a modernized cover from Stuart Moxham of Young Marble Giants’ time with The Gist. McKay added finishing lyrical touches with the blessing of Moxham – a backstory that should warm the cockles of your heart more so than any V-Day gift. And if you’re curious, the original “Love at First Sight” streams on Spotify.

Categories
Support Our Troops
Tagged
AthensDeerhunterIndie PopNew WaveYoung Marble Giants

