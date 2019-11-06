Je Suis France Get Back to Basics

On November 8, long-running Athens indie rockers Je Suis France will release their latest album, Back to the Basics of Love, on Ernest Jenning Record Co. Videos for two singles, “I’ve Got the Look” and “Looking for Someone Like Me,” premiered in October via the Raven Sings the Blues and Flagpole websites, respectively. Besides the usual streaming and download formats, the band is also offering a super-limited-edition vinyl LP, as well as a bonus cassette, sold through their Bandcamp page.

This is the seventh studio album from the long-running five-piece, and as usual, their songs are a grab-bag of genres and influences, from post-punk to jangle pop to straight up noise rock. Rather than making them seem unfocused, though, this “musical magpie” approach is more a statement of musical skill. Somehow, they still have a sense of cohesion with these tracks, perhaps because this is the first Je Suis France release in some time that was created with all of the members once again living in Athens, after spending several years with members scattered around the country.

Upcoming tour dates in support of Back to the Basics of Love: November 8 – The EARL, Atlanta (album release show); November 15 – Monstercade, Winston-Salem, NC; and November 16 – The Cave, Chapel Hill, NC