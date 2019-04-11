Mattiel Signs to ATO; New LP Coming June 14th

Mattiel has graduated from Burger Records to Dave Matthews’ ATO Records (home to Alabama Shakes, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Old 97’s and many other acclaimed acts), which will oversee the North American release of her new 12-song LP Satis Factory on June 14th. Heavenly Records will do the honors in Europe.

In a post announcing the release on Facebook, vocalist and lyricist Mattiel Brown calls Satis Factory a “hugely candid album” and “by far my most confident work to date.” Randy Michael and Jonah Swilley, Mattiel’s musical collaborators since the InCrowd showcase days, recorded and co-produced the new album in Atlanta last year.

Swilley notes that they “had a musical objective to try new sounds and ways of recording” Mattiel’s sophomore album. “We started working on Mattiel’s first record with a dusty, cinematic, and garage rock feel to the music… Satis Factory has more stylistic diversity with the musical compositions and an increased level of intensity.”

For a tasty appetizer, Mattiel trades in her red jumpsuit apparatus for a gold one in the just-released video for the poppin’ new track “Keep the Change” (a live version of which was televised on Last Call with Carson Daly a few nights ago). Clock in with her at Satis Enterprises (actually a cement factory outside Atlanta) here.

In the midst of a North American springtime tour, Mattiel will next play her hometown on May 18th at the Masquerade, in their Hell space. A European tour will follow in July.