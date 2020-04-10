Picture_One

Picture One Takes a Deep Dive

Weirdly enough, the day after having a discussion with a friend about the ‘00s Atlanta band The Orphins and how clipped ‘n’ nifty they sounded and wondering whatever happened to them, etc., I was hipped to Picture One, the synthpop project of onetime Orphins guitarist/vocalist Thomas Barnwell.

Out this month digitally and on a limited vinyl edition of a hundred copies, the eight-song Across the Depths of Seven Lakes is Picture One’s third dispatch (following a download-only debut album from 2015 and cassette follow-up last summer) and the first to feature vocals. In that department, Barnwell has clearly studied intently from the dark, dramatic, baritone bottom end of the ‘80s spectrum, making for a distinct contrast with the largely uptempo dance-fluff that surrounds it.

Categories
Support Our Troops
Tagged
AtlantaGeorgiaSynthpop

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Articles

Iggy Deluxe: All Aboard for Funtime

Iggy Deluxe: All Aboard for Funtime

News Leak
  • 10 Apr
  • 0
CeeLo, Dan Auerbach Team Up for Soulful New Album

CeeLo, Dan Auerbach Team Up for Soulful New Album

Support Our Troops
  • 10 Apr
  • 0
Picture One Takes a Deep Dive

Picture One Takes a Deep Dive

Support Our Troops
  • 10 Apr
  • 0
Joe Satriani

Joe Satriani

Feature Stories
  • 10 Apr
  • 0
Tape

Tape

Movie Reviews
  • 9 Apr
  • 0
Various Artists – C90

Various Artists – C90

Record Reviews
  • 8 Apr
  • 0
Back to Top