Press the Eject and Give Me the Vision Video

Many in Athens remember Vision Video as a small local chain of movie rental stores that closed its last location in 2017, a victim of the rising convenience and comparative low cost of streaming services and Redbox kiosks. But the name, at least, lives on in the form of an Athens-based post-punk goth-pop band that has just issued its debut single.

“In My Side” and its flip track, “Inked in Red,” are irresistible bursts of pure ‘80s shadow-dance nostalgia, with propulsive upfront basslines (Dan Geller), precision-tuned drumbeats (Jason Fusco), cagey guitar (Dusty Gannon) and a pervasive rolling haze of synths (Emily Fredock). Gannon’s lead vocals readily resemble Mark Burgess (The Chameleons) and Robert Smith, whose more upbeat ‘80s/’90s singles with The Cure are clearly one of this band’s primary feeding tubes. They cannily snagged March Violets guitarist Tom Ashton to record and mix the two songs, which are but a preview of a debut album that’s expected to emerge later this year. In the meantime, the limited-edition 7-inch can be found in local record shops or ordered through the band’s website.

Photo by Jaysen Michael.