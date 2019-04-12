Omni_Emily_Frobos

Sub Pop Signs Omni; Single Out Now

Sub Pop Records has signed Atlanta band Omni to a worldwide recording deal. Although a potential release date has yet to be penciled in, the group is currently toiling away on their third album, following 2016’s Deluxe and 2017’s Multi-task, (both of which were on Trouble In Mind).

In the meantime, Omni are featured in the latest run of Sub Pop’s Singles Club series. “Delicacy” b/w “I Don’t Dance” are out on a thousand-copy limited edition 7”, but if you can’t seem to procure one of those babies they’re also streaming on all the usual digital service providers, which is less sexy but sometimes even the best of us have to lower our standards. Give a listen to the choppy lovestruck jitterbug “Delicacy” here.

When not working on that aforementioned album, the lads are spending much of April and May touring the fruited plains with Foals, Downtown Boys and other combos. Tell ’em we said hello.

Photo by Emily Frobos.

Categories
Support Our Troops
Tagged
AtlantaGeorgiaPost-Punk

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Reviews

Latest Articles

Sub Pop Signs Omni; Single Out Now

Sub Pop Signs Omni; Single Out Now

Support Our Troops
  • 12 Apr
  • 0
State of Georgia, Public Records Division

State of Georgia, Public Records Division

Support Our Troops
  • 12 Apr
  • 0
Master Z: Ip Man Legacy

Master Z: Ip Man Legacy

Movie Reviews
  • 11 Apr
  • 0
The Chaperone

The Chaperone

Movie Reviews
  • 11 Apr
  • 0
HBO’s Lovecraft Country to Film in Atlanta

HBO’s Lovecraft Country to Film in Atlanta

Call Sheet
  • 11 Apr
  • 0
The Scientists

The Scientists

Feature Stories
  • 11 Apr
  • 0
Back to Top