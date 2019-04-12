Sub Pop Signs Omni; Single Out Now

Sub Pop Records has signed Atlanta band Omni to a worldwide recording deal. Although a potential release date has yet to be penciled in, the group is currently toiling away on their third album, following 2016’s Deluxe and 2017’s Multi-task, (both of which were on Trouble In Mind).

In the meantime, Omni are featured in the latest run of Sub Pop’s Singles Club series. “Delicacy” b/w “I Don’t Dance” are out on a thousand-copy limited edition 7”, but if you can’t seem to procure one of those babies they’re also streaming on all the usual digital service providers, which is less sexy but sometimes even the best of us have to lower our standards. Give a listen to the choppy lovestruck jitterbug “Delicacy” here.

When not working on that aforementioned album, the lads are spending much of April and May touring the fruited plains with Foals, Downtown Boys and other combos. Tell ’em we said hello.

Photo by Emily Frobos.