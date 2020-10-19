The Marshmallow Count Down to The Witching Hour

For 12 years, Savannah-based Ryan Graveface’s spookcentric project The Marshmallow Ghosts has released annual Halloween-themed records that are as distinctive in packaging as they in concept. This year’s offering, The Witching Hour, is presented as a radio show featuring a mix of call-in ghost stories interspersed with songs by The Marshmallow Ghosts, San Francisco’s swirly girl group Night School (whose singer Alexandra Morte plays the role of the radio DJ), Los Angeles experimentalist Sondra Sun-Odeon, Bay Area dream-poppers Fawning and Joel Grind of thrashers Toxic Holocaust that thematically and lyrically reference the ghost stories that come before or after them.

In conjunction with the LP release, which is available for mail-order now through the Graveface Records Bandcamp page (and quite likely a few in the bins at Ryan’s Savannah retail shop, which just turned nine years old), on Halloween night at 9 p.m. there’ll be a livestream of the full album on all of Graveface’s online platforms as well as selected radio stations, including WRUU (107.5 FM) in Savannah. A short film, “The KLME Halloween Broadcast,” will precede the stream online.