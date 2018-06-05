Upgrade

Do you ever wish you could go back and watch The Terminator again for the first time? Well, Leigh Whannell’s Upgrade is about the closest you can get to that feeling right now. If you love bloody, violent revenge films about the dangers of artificial intelligence, get your ass to a theater right away. Falling somewhere between Black Mirror and RoboCop, it’s not quite as chilling as the former, or as gory as the latter, but strikes a nice balance between them. It’s the perfect oasis from the recent overload of superhero movies.

