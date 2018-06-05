Upgrade

Upgrade

Do you ever wish you could go back and watch The Terminator again for the first time? Well, Leigh Whannell’s Upgrade is about the closest you can get to that feeling right now.  If you love bloody, violent revenge films about the dangers of artificial intelligence, get your ass to a theater right away. Falling somewhere between Black Mirror and RoboCop, it’s not quite as chilling as the former, or as gory as the latter, but strikes a nice balance between them. It’s the perfect oasis from the recent overload of superhero movies.

[R]

Categories
Movie Reviews
Tagged
HorrorSci-Fi

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Reviews

Latest Articles

Comedy Film Poms Leaps Into Atlanta

Comedy Film Poms Leaps Into Atlanta

Call Sheet
  • 6 Jun
  • 0
Originals Spinoff Legacies Begins Atlanta Shoot

Originals Spinoff Legacies Begins Atlanta Shoot

Call Sheet
  • 6 Jun
  • 0
Goin’ Faster Miles an Hour with Eureka California

Goin’ Faster Miles an Hour with Eureka California

Support Our Troops
  • 5 Jun
  • 1
Upgrade

Upgrade

Movie Reviews
  • 5 Jun
  • 0
You’ve Got Nag on Your Lip

You’ve Got Nag on Your Lip

Support Our Troops
  • 4 Jun
  • 0
Get Out! June 25 – July 1

Get Out! June 25 – July 1

Get Out!
  • 2 Jun
  • 0
Back to Top