All Them Witches Start the Ritual Anew

Nashville’s All Them Witches will have their new, fifth studio album ATW released by New West Records on Sept. 28. The six-minute opening freakout, “Fishbelly 86 Onions,” is available for investigating online, if you gots the jones.

A lotta fall tour dates have been announced for the quartet, mostly Midwest and West Coast. Last seen in Atlanta opening for Mastodon and Primus at the Fox last May, the closest date included in the latest round is a Halloween show at the Saturn in Birmingham. They’ll undoubtedly be back – they’ve built up a devoted fanbase here over the years.