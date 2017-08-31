FlatDuoJets

Flat Duo Jets’ Early Years Compiled

The 3-disc Flat Duo Jets vinyl box set, Wild Wild Love, made in a limited run of a thousand copies for Record Store Day is being released in a more widely-available double-CD (and digital) set, containing the entire contents of the vinyl edition, on October 20th.

The first disc combines their two earliest releases – the mid ‘80s In Stereo cassette (which got a brief run on CD by Sky Records in the early ‘90s) and 1990’s self-titled full-length debut, both long out of print. Disc two assembles 13 outtakes from recording sessions from the era.

Founding Jet Dex Romweber has been touring and recording with a reconstituted Flat Duo Jets for the past several years, with Crash LaResh – a sporadic fill-in for original drummer Crow during the late ‘90s – back on drums. Which prompts the question: what’s our favorite unkempt drummer girl Sara up to these days?

Categories
News Leak
Tagged
Flat Duo JetsNorth CarolinaRockabillyRoots

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Reviews

Latest Articles

The Fencer

The Fencer

Movie Reviews
  • 31 Aug
  • 0
September GA-Filmed Release/Premiere Dates

September GA-Filmed Release/Premiere Dates

Call Sheet
  • 31 Aug
  • 0
September GA Film/TV Quick Cuts

September GA Film/TV Quick Cuts

Call Sheet
  • 31 Aug
  • 0
Flat Duo Jets’ Early Years Compiled

Flat Duo Jets’ Early Years Compiled

News Leak
  • 31 Aug
  • 0
Work Sprouting on Nappily Ever After

Work Sprouting on Nappily Ever After

Call Sheet
  • 30 Aug
  • 0
Jack Black Starring in Kids Horror Movie

Jack Black Starring in Kids Horror Movie

Call Sheet
  • 30 Aug
  • 0
Back to Top