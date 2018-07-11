Rare Joe Strummer Recordings Compiled

A far-reaching compilation of Joe Strummer’s material apart from The Clash, titled Joe Strummer 001, is set to be released September 28th via Ignition Records in various LP, CD and digital configurations. The collection spans his recordings both pre- and post-Clash, including solo stuff, one-off collaborations, now-rare soundtrack contributions and tracks with The 101ers and The Mescaleros.

Already have all that stuff? Well, there’s also gonna be a whole album of supercool previously unreleased goodies, including demos ranging from 1975 to 2002, outtakes with Mick Jones from the Sid & Nancy soundtrack (one being a duet with Pearl Harbour of The Explosions) and other long-lost soundtrack work.

Given the title, and the wealth of unreleased recordings said to be stored in the Strummer archives, don’t be surprised if this is the first of many such collections.

Photo by Lucinda Tait.