December Georgia Film/TV Quick Cuts

After premiering at the American Film Institute Fest last month, The Banker with Anthony Mackie and Samuel L. Jackson was to have a limited theatrical run beginning Dec. 6 before going to digital streaming Jan 31 on Apple TV+. That all changed on Nov. 20, a day prior to a gala screening of the movie in Los Angeles, when Apple announced that the film’s release would be delayed until after the company and the filmmakers review accusations sexual abuse at the hands of co-producer Bernard Garrett Jr, and historical inaccuracies in the film. The charges come from a woman claiming to be Garrett Jr.’s half-sister. The movie itself purports to tell the story of how Garrett Jr.’s father and his business partner came to own a bank in the 1950s South, despite racial bias… Two men working with a catering company on the set of Freaky Friday the 13th were arrested on Nov. 1 after they were nabbed with a bunch of methamphetamine. The movie, starring Vince Vaughn, was filming at Denmark High School in Forsyth County. Those arrested were not affiliated with the crew or cast, and the movie continued filming in the metro area throughout November… Ghost Draft, the futuristic war movie with Chris Pratt that continues shooting in Atlanta, is now being called The Tomorrow War.

AMC has declined to renew Lodge 49 for a third season, but the show is being shopped to other networks… The BYUtv network has renewed Dwight in Shining Armor for a fourth season. After the first two seasons were shot in Utah, the third was filmed in Atlanta. No premiere date known yet.