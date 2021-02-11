Machine Gun Kelly Films Movie in South Georgia

Singer/rapper Machine Gun Kelly (Colson Baker), Kevin Bacon and Travis Fimmel (HBO Max’s Raised by Wolves) are starring in the thriller One Way, currently filming in Thomasville, Georgia. Baker (who played Tommy Lee in the Motley Crüe biopic The Dirt) plays a guy whose robbery of his former crime boss goes south, leaving him wounded and on the run with a bag full of cash and coke. Director Andrew Baird has music videos for Korn and Avenged Sevenfold to his credit.