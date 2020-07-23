Thriller Alice Breaks Chains in Savannah
Singer/actress Keke Palmer (Hustlers, Fox’s Scream Queens, pictured) will executive produce and star in the title role of the feature film Alice, which will shoot in the Savannah/Richmond Hill, Georgia area from late July through August. Singer/actor Common and Jonny Lee Miller (Trainspotting, CBS’s Elementary) will co-star in the bizarre-sounding historical thriller about a woman who, as a slave, escapes the confines of a 55-acre Antebellum plantation in 1800s Georgia and finds out it’s actually 1973. Screenwriter Krystin Ver Linden (perhaps best known as director Josh Trank’s ex-wife) is directing the tale, and supposedly it’s based on a true story of some sort? The only way this could be any more believable as a true story is if Alice relocates to Wakanda in the movie’s second half and then develops the cure for every disease on the planet during her first week there.
Related Articles