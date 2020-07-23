Thriller Alice Breaks Chains in Savannah

Singer/actress Keke Palmer (Hustlers, Fox’s Scream Queens, pictured) will executive produce and star in the title role of the feature film Alice, which will shoot in the Savannah/Richmond Hill, Georgia area from late July through August. Singer/actor Common and Jonny Lee Miller (Trainspotting, CBS’s Elementary) will co-star in the bizarre-sounding historical thriller about a woman who, as a slave, escapes the confines of a 55-acre Antebellum plantation in 1800s Georgia and finds out it’s actually 1973. Screenwriter Krystin Ver Linden (perhaps best known as director Josh Trank’s ex-wife) is directing the tale, and supposedly it’s based on a true story of some sort? The only way this could be any more believable as a true story is if Alice relocates to Wakanda in the movie’s second half and then develops the cure for every disease on the planet during her first week there.