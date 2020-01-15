Dolittle

It’s the 19th century, the Victorian Age, where a reclusive Dr. John Dolittle (Robert Downey Jr.) has hid himself away for years following his wife’s passing. While Dolittle hasn’t had much human interaction, he has had a bevy of animals (with whom he has the ability to fluently communicate with) by his side. When news gets to Dolittle that Queen Victoria (Jessie Buckley) has been poisoned by Lord Badgley (Jim Broadbent) and Dolittle’s arch enemy, Doctor Müdfly (Michael Sheen), he sets off on adventure to a mythical island with his animals (voiced by an all-star cast) to find a cure. The story is based on the second of Hugh Lofting’s Doctor Dolittle books, The Voyages of Doctor Dolittle (1922). Great animation, special effects, and wonderful voice acting lift the movie up, but a weak script with an over-the-top Downey Jr. (so much so that he becomes tiresome fast) make this just an okay movie for adults, even if they’re huge Disney fans. Having said that, kids will love it.

[PG]