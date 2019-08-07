Dora_Lost_City

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Dora (Isabela Moner), a teenage explorer (everyone knows Dora as this little cartoon kid, but now she’s a teenager?! How stupid!), leads her friends on an adventure to save her parents and solve the mystery behind a lost city of gold. What a bomb/flop. Seriously, while watching this you can imagine all these Hollywood executives sitting around in a board room brainstorming horrible ideas, actually thinking this would make a terrific movie. Not since the live-action Masters of the Universe movie has a movie totally destroyed a would-be profitable property. At least Masters of the Universe was kind of good, well, in a cult movie sense. Dora and The Lost City of Gold, however, has no redeeming qualities. Benicio Del Toro must have been really desperate for a paycheck. Being a creepy Heineken spokesman can do that to you obviously.

[PG]

