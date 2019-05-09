Pokemon_Detective

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

While it will not make some pretentious “greatest of all time” film list or win any major awards or whatever, Pokémon Detective Pikachu is without a doubt quite entertaining. Not only will the super-nerdy drooling Pokémon fans be marking out for every little hidden reference, but the casual movie-goers that know nothing to very little about the Pokémon Universe at all, they’ll easily grasp the movie as well. It’s a popcorn movie that’s quite focused, accessible, and easy to understand, but it isn’t just your standard kiddie-fare, adults will enjoy the more subtle humor (there’s plenty of over-the-top humor) and armored plot-line. Of course Ryan Reynolds (stretching zero acting muscle, basically doing a PG version of his Deadpool character) is the main attraction and is why this feature works in the first place. Without Reynolds, the whole production would fall apart – the entire movie centers around his star power and his sardonic/sarcastic comic timing/brilliance, even though we all know exactly what we’re getting into/what will happen with his portrayal of the Pikachu character (the trailers basically gave that away), it somehow works!

[PG]

Categories
Movie Reviews
Tagged
FantasyMysteryRyan Reynolds

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Reviews

Latest Articles

New BET Comedy Bigger Shoots in Atlanta

New BET Comedy Bigger Shoots in Atlanta

Call Sheet
  • 10 May
  • 0
Hallmark’s Helen for Helen Wraps in Helen

Hallmark’s Helen for Helen Wraps in Helen

Call Sheet
  • 9 May
  • 0
Indian Indie Feature Now Filming in Cobb

Indian Indie Feature Now Filming in Cobb

Call Sheet
  • 9 May
  • 0
Bad Spell

Bad Spell

Feature Stories
  • 9 May
  • 0
Levitation Announces First Wave of 2019 Acts

Levitation Announces First Wave of 2019 Acts

News Leak
  • 9 May
  • 0
Jontavious Willis Plays the Young Man Blues

Jontavious Willis Plays the Young Man Blues

Support Our Troops
  • 9 May
  • 0
Back to Top