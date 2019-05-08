The Stoplight Roses Turn Blue

The Stoplight Roses play an assortment of what could fall under the umbrella of “old people rock”: jangly Southern power pop, high-octane garage rock, alt-country cowpunk, Bo Diddley-ish shuffles, subdued singer-songwriter heartstring-pullers… They’re named after a Nick Lowe song, so you get the general idea.

The five-member Atlanta group recently released a 10-song CD titled Baby Blue. It’s a pretty decent and varied collection of bar-ready rock that’s both rootsy and (occasionally) goofy. Vocalist/guitarist Isaac Bishop also plays in the decidedly more rambunctious group Fun Isn’t Fair, who’ve been playing more shows than Stoplight Roses lately. FIF released a digital album called Past Lives last November that you can find on Bandcamp, if you’re interested.