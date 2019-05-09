Jontavious_Taj

Jontavious Willis Plays the Young Man Blues

Add Greenville, Georgia’s Jontavious Willis to the lineage of the state’s great blues players. The 22-year-old multi-instrumentalist and lyricist keeps the spirit of Blind Willie McTell, Eddie Tigner and other dearly departed legends alive on Spectacular Class, a new album made possible by executive producer Taj Mahal and producer Keb’ Mo’.

In classic terms, Willis’ 10 new songs fit any definition of the blues, from the Piedmont South to the big city. Yet, in today’s terms, such tracks as the rhetorical “Is the Blues Dead?,” the guttural “Friend Zone Blues,” the rootsy “Take Me to the Country,” the hilarious “Long Winded Woman” and morality tale “Liquor” slap as hard as your modern, less classy favorites.

At a time when Americana artists get praised for blurring the lines between roots-based genres, Willis (pictured here with Taj Mahal) proudly and profoundly sticks with what’s worked for generations of Southern guitarists and lyricists. Once you’ve taken in these 10 songs, you’ll hope he never stops fighting the good fight for classic blues practitioners.

Categories
Support Our Troops
Tagged
BluesGeorgiaKeb' Mo'Taj Mahal

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Reviews

Latest Articles

New BET Comedy Bigger Shoots in Atlanta

New BET Comedy Bigger Shoots in Atlanta

Call Sheet
  • 10 May
  • 0
Hallmark’s Helen for Helen Wraps in Helen

Hallmark’s Helen for Helen Wraps in Helen

Call Sheet
  • 9 May
  • 0
Indian Indie Feature Now Filming in Cobb

Indian Indie Feature Now Filming in Cobb

Call Sheet
  • 9 May
  • 0
Bad Spell

Bad Spell

Feature Stories
  • 9 May
  • 0
Levitation Announces First Wave of 2019 Acts

Levitation Announces First Wave of 2019 Acts

News Leak
  • 9 May
  • 0
Jontavious Willis Plays the Young Man Blues

Jontavious Willis Plays the Young Man Blues

Support Our Troops
  • 9 May
  • 0
Back to Top