Guitar Wolf Get on the Jett

Japanese rock ‘n’ roll power trio Guitar Wolf will have their 13th album LOVE&JETT released by Third Man Records on May 10.

It’s unclear at this juncture if the title alludes to Joan Jett, “Jet Rock” (their own term for their style of music), their Jet clothing brand of leather jackets and T-shirts, or all three, or none of the above. They’ve covered Joan in the past, but aside from a version of the Spencer Davis Group’s “Gimme Some Lovin’,” all the tracks on LOVE&JETT are sung in Japanese.

Translations (or lack of) shouldn’t matter when the band kicks off its Spring US tour with Nashville Pussy here in Atlanta at Masquerade on May 8.

Photo by Hitomi Katada.