L.A. Witch Gets Lit

Well hallelujah, baby! After holing themselves up to write and record new material early this year, L.A. Witch have done finished work on their second full-length album. A volatile concoction of garage rock, punk, blues, country and psychedelia, Play With Fire will scorch the earth August 14, when Suicide Squeeze releases it on vinyl, CD, cassette and digital download.

“Play With Fire is a suggestion to make things happen,” guitarist/vocalist Sade Sanchez says. “Don’t fear mistakes or the future. Take a chance. Say and do what you really feel, even if nobody agrees with your ideas. These are feelings that have stopped me in the past. I want to inspire others to be freethinker even if it causes a little burn.” Inspiring words during a time when truth is being suppressed and history being rewritten before our eyes, but we’ll see if they really mean it if they’re ever accused of wrongthink and canceled by the mob. In the meantime, crank up the blistering advance track “I Wanna Lose” for a rejuvenating jab of the best new rock ‘n’ roll I’ve heard so far this year.

Photo by Marco Hernandez.