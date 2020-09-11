Rory Gallagher Gets a Career Overview

Irish guitarist Rory Gallagher, admired by the likes of Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix, Brian May, Johnny Marr, The Rolling Stones and many others, will be the subject of a career-spanning double-LP/CD anthology to be released Oct. 9.

The straightforwardly titled The Best of Rory Gallagher includes material from his late ‘60s group Taste along with selections from each of his solo studio albums up through 1990’s Fresh Evidence, his final LP prior to his 1995 death at age 47 following a liver transplant.

There’s one previously unreleased track included: a version of the Stones’ “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” featuring Jerry Lee Lewis, recorded in 1973.