St. Vincent Centers Sleater-Kinney

In an intriguing and potentially glorious pairing, Sleater-Kinney enlisted St. Vincent to produce their next album, The Center Won’t Hold.

Drummer Janet Weiss speculates that, for guitarist/vocalists Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker, it was “liberating to explore a different sound palette.

“Annie (St. Vincent) has a lot of experience building her own music with keyboards and synthesizers,” Weiss points out, “so she could be our guide to help us make sense of this new landscape and still sound like us.”

Weiss then subsequently left the band. So make of that what you will.

Available August 16 on Mom + Pop, the album will be supported by North American tour in the fall that will bring them to Atlanta’s Tabernacle on Oct. 23.

Photo by Charlie Engman.