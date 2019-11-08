Brother_Hawk

Brother Hawk Gets in Big Trouble

Atlanta’s Brother Hawk gets labeled as a Southern rock band, but from the sound of things, they’d just as well get compared to Dinosaur Jr. than Lynyrd Skynyrd.

For a small sampling of the band’s musical trek down a red clay road less traveled, check out the four-song EP Big Trouble Sessions, recorded live in Atlanta at Big Trouble Recording.

Melodic, heavy-hitting “Like Water” and “The Black Dog” come from the band’s catalog of anthemic Southern and blues-rock originals and should hold fans over until we hopefully get a new LP.

In addition, the band applies its own sound to songs by a couple of decade-specific influences. Alice in Chains’ “Nutshell” becomes a smooth stoner jam when sung by J.B. Brisendine, while a slow chugging version of Soundgarden’s “Fell on Black Days” best represents the band’s live prowess.

Speaking of live prowess, videos of all four live-in-studio performances were filmed and can be viewed on the band’s YouTube channel.

