Flamethrowers

Everybody’s Gone Surfin’ (Surfin’ ATL)

Southern Surf StompFest! (not related to Stomp and Stammer) returns for the fifth time the third weekend of September with free, family-friendly, all-ages, all-day-long entertainment at Little Tree Studios in Avondale Estates. The fest features a ton of surf bands, food and beverage vendors, an artist market and more.

This year’s bands include Surfer Joe (all the way from Italy), The Madeira (Indiana), Insect Surfers (from California, celebrating their 40th anniversary), The Intoxicators (Florida), and local talent The Mystery Men?, The Surge!, El Capitan, The Flamethrowers (pictured) and Fiend Without A Face.

The main event takes place Saturday, September 21 from noon till 10 p.m. A free, all-ages, pre-party celebration will be held the night before, Friday, September 20, featuring The Disasternauts (FL), The Manakooras (NC), as well as DJ Big Tiki Dude (all the way from California) from 7 p.m. ’til 11 p.m at Trader Vic’s in downtown Atlanta.

