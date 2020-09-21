Sevendust Drills for Blood & Stone

Kind of hard to believe it’s coming up on 25 years that Atlanta “nu metal” thrashers Crawlspace hooked up with TVT Records and changed their name to Sevendust. The quintet – still with its original lineup (though guitarist Clint Lowery temporarily departed for three years in the mid-aughts) – has seen numerous highs and lows in the time since, but continues to bring the noise to its dedicated fanbase. And they recently announced that their 13th studio album, Blood & Stone, will see release on Oct. 23 via Rise Records. The same day, in lieu of a tour, the group will play its first-ever livestream concert, starting at 9 p.m. ET.

The band has released two advance tracks from the LP thus far: an original called “Blood From a Stone,” which Lowry describes as “inspired by the endurance and threshold of our band, the wins and the losses, the good and bad years,” and the album’s closing track, a cover of Soundgarden’s “The Day I Tried to Live.”

Photo by Travis Shinn.