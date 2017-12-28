Shins_Worms_Heart

The Shins Flip That Album

Didn’t care for The Shins’ latest album, Heartworms? Maybe the opposite version will be more to your liking.

That’s right – the band has completely reworked the entire affair, re-recording the slow songs as fast and vice versa, in an exercise in showcasing the versatility of James Mercer’s songwriting. The Worm’s Heart, as the “flipped” edition is titled, will be released on Friday, January 19th via Columbia Records.

We’ve yet to confirm rumors that The Worm’s Heart has inspired Bhad Bhabie to record alternate-universe acoustic folksong versions of “These Heaux,” “Hi Bich” and “Cash Me Outside.”

Categories
News Leak
Tagged
AlbuquerquePortlandThe Shins

