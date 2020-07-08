Vincas Spew Plasma on Phantasma

Thoughtful as ever, Athens foursome Vincas went and blurted out some more songs about blood and death just in time for our damnable summer of urban riots and societal decay. Released last month, the band’s third album Phantasma wallows in a festering stew of bad vibes, doomed lives, rotten spirits and polluted plasma. Musically, there’s a clear connection to downbeat post-punk thudfuckers such as Big Black and The Birthday Party, but for further study I’d also throw in lesser known antecedents like Abecedarians and Red Lorry Yellow Lorry, albeit spewed with a swampier sewer stench.

Rigid, oppressive, clamorous and fiery, Phantasma is available on black, red or red splatter vinyl, CD or download via Learning Curve Records.