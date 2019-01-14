Compilation Album Accompanies Down South Showdown

For several years now, Chase Tail (DINOS Boys, RMBLR) has rounded up bands from near and far for a weekend that keeps Atlanta on the rock ‘n’ roll map. This year’s cavalcade of punk rockers and show-stoppers – billed as the Down South Showdown – comes to the Star Bar on Jan. 17-20.

The local lineup alone sells itself and will expose heavy metal band Gunpowder Gray and garage rockers Bad Spell and Rod Hamdallah to a different yet receptive audience. Out-of-towners include Nashville’s The Tip, New York’s Dirty Fences, and others keeping the faith in a world that doesn’t know it needs rock stars.

Local label Spaghetty Town Records’ newest release, Down South Spaghetty Accident, doubles as the Jeopardy home edition of the Showdown. Chase curated the 14-band roundup of songs featuring RMBLR, Dirty Fences, BBQT, Sick Bags, Pine and Tolliver (featuring members of The Booze), Fixed Faces, MAMA, Trouble Boys, DINOS Boys, Ravagers, Criminal Kids, The Uppers, Bad Sons and Cheap Tissue.