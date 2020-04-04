Skippy Spiral Brings the Circus to You

Musical clown Skippy Spiral, the alter ego of Savannah outsider Nick Ganas, has been delighting and/or freaking out that town’s populace with his peculiar performance art for many years, along with conducting creepy ghost tours and making wacko short films with Dame Darcy. Prior to landing in that coastal Georgia town, he’d played keyboards and sang in various theatrical Portland and Los Angeles bands and performance troupes. As the photo indicates, he also plays accordion when the notion strikes him.

Skippy’s second solo album, Circuit Circus (out April 3 on Graveface), is a pulsating fusion of synth-punk, electronic goth, dark industrial rock and other elements that supposedly tells a story of humanity being uploaded into a massive supercomputer. That’ll throw anybody’s sinuses outta whack!