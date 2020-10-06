The Orange Constant: Peel’s Out

Athens-based band The Orange Constant recently did a vinyl pressing of their third and latest album Peel, the digital edition of which came out back in May. Cozy, inviting and mildly psychedelic, the nine songs leisurely traipse through a dewy field of ’70s reefer-smokin’ rock, including a pair of multifaceted instrumental tracks. Touches of prog, folk, boogie and Southern rock mingle nonchalantly, showing off only when prompted. Three-part harmonies (Andrew Brantley, Nickalous Benson, Tyler Walker) alight at regular intervals, giving the group something of a CSN-meets-ARS effect.

Produced by John Keane, the performances have an appealing ease to them, letting the musicians shine in varied ways. Dual electric guitar leads (Brantley and Benson) prompt Capricorn Records flashbacks, while bassist Walker, drummer Sam Groveman and keyboardist Chris Freiberg lend structure, sunshine and soul. For a chuckle, check out their music video for the playful closing track, “Fadin’ the Line,” which spoofs over 20 iconic movies and TV shows.